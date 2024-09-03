Abu Dhabi: In line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has launched an urgent vaccination campaign in the Gaza Strip, aimed at protecting over 640,000 children from the threat of polio.

The campaign began on Sunday in central Gaza, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, UNICEF, and UNRWA, and will gradually move to the south and north of the Strip.

The campaign aims at vaccinating 90 percent of children to prevent the spread of polio.

Volunteers in action

Volunteers from ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ played a key role in organising and supporting vaccination points, contributing to the smooth operation of the campaign and providing assistance to families and children, thereby enhancing the campaign’s effectiveness in achieving its goals.

Amid significant challenges in Gaza, including population displacement and the deterioration of health systems and water and sanitation networks, this campaign is a critical response to prevent the spread of epidemics and protect future generations.

In August, the World Health Organisation confirmed the first case of polio in the Strip in 25 years, underscoring the importance of this intervention to safeguard the children of Gaza.

More than 2,100 health workers, including mobile health teams, are participating in the campaign to ensure the vaccine reaches all targeted children during humanitarian ceasefires.