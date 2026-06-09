Former British official recalls Sheikh Rashid at historic 4-2 World Cup showdown
Dubai: The late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum attended the 1966 FIFA World Cup final between England and West Germany at Wembley Stadium in London on July 30, 1966, according to an account by a former British official documented in an oral history interview.
The details were recounted by Sir Terence Clark, who served as Assistant Political Agent in Dubai from 1965 to 1968, during an interview conducted by the Al Maktoum Archive team.
Clark recalled that Sheikh Rashid was present at the historic match, which saw England defeat West Germany 4-2 after extra time to claim its first and only World Cup title. The final, attended by more than 96,000 spectators at Wembley, remains one of the most famous matches in football history.
The account provides a glimpse into Sheikh Rashid's overseas engagements during a period of rapid transformation in Dubai, when he was spearheading major infrastructure and economic development projects that would later shape the emirate's modern growth.
Clark served in Dubai during the final years of the British political presence in the Trucial States, preceding the formation of the United Arab Emirates in 1971. His interview forms part of efforts by the Al Maktoum Archive to document eyewitness accounts and historical memories relating to Dubai and its leadership.
The revelation highlights an unusual historical connection between one of football's most iconic sporting events and a leader widely regarded as one of the principal architects of modern Dubai.