Burjeel Q3 revenue rises to Dh1.42 billion, profit jumps 27.5%

Burjeel Q3 profit up 27.5% with record Dh1.42b revenue and strong high-acuity demand
Dubai: Burjeel Holdings reported its strongest quarter to date, with record revenue and a sharp rise in net profit driven by higher volumes in complex care, strong demand across key specialities and continued network expansion in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
The Group delivered revenue of Dh1.42 billion in the third quarter, up 7.9%, driven by increasing patient volumes and a more diverse case mix. Net profit increased 27.5% to Dh175 million, with the net margin improving to 12.3%. EBITDA rose 17.1% to Dh320 million, lifting the EBITDA margin to 22.5%.
Performance through the first nine months continued to reflect the same momentum. Revenue reached Dh4.1 billion, a 10.6% increase, as patient visits rose to 5.1 million, a 7.3% increase. Inpatient volumes expanded 12.4%, and bed occupancy reached 67%. Complex procedures continued to scale, particularly in oncology and advanced surgery.
The Group continued to expand its footprint through primary care, speciality clinics and physiotherapy centres across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Burjeel Medical City, the flagship tertiary hub, reported a 10.9 per cent rise in nine-month revenue and delivered 46.8% EBITDA growth in the third quarter. Medical centres maintained strong traction with revenue up 15.8% in the quarter.
