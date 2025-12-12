Vedanta Resources achieves second-highest revenue and EBITDA in H1FY26

Vedanta Resources’ Net Debt to EBITDA ratio improved to 2.0x in H1FY26, with cash and cash equivalents of $2,628 million. The return on capital employed remained at c.23%, reflecting disciplined and value-focused deployment across the portfolio. The Company refinanced $550 million of high-cost debt, reducing overall interest cost to ~10% and improving the average maturity to ~4.5 years.