Knife and chemical attack at Japan tyre factory injures 15

Five victims in serious condition; police detain 38-year-old man

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Police officers stand guard at the scene of a stabbing at the Yokohama Rubber Company in Mishima, west of Tokyo, on Friday, December 26, 2025.
Police officers stand guard at the scene of a stabbing at the Yokohama Rubber Company in Mishima, west of Tokyo, on Friday, December 26, 2025.
Kyodo News via AP

A man was arrested on Friday after attacking workers at a tyre factory in central Japan, leaving 15 people injured, authorities said. Eight people were stabbed, while seven others were hurt after a chemical believed to be bleach was thrown during the assault.

The incident took place at a Yokohama Rubber Co. factory in the city of Mishima, in Shizuoka prefecture, west of Tokyo. According to the Fujisan Nanto Fire Department, all eight stabbing victims were taken to hospital. Five of them were reported to be in serious condition. The remaining injured workers were also hospitalised for treatment.

Shizuoka prefectural police told The Associated Press that the suspect, a 38-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. Officials did not release details about his motive or whether he was employed at the factory.

Local media, including the Asahi newspaper, reported that the man was carrying a survival knife and appeared to be wearing a gas mask at the time of the attack. Investigators are examining whether the chemical used was bleach.

Emergency services responded quickly and secured the factory, while police began questioning the suspect and gathering evidence. No further injuries were reported.

Yokohama Rubber Company in Mishima manufactures tyres for trucks and buses. The company has not yet issued a detailed statement on the incident.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
