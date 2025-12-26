Knife and chemical attack at Japan tyre factory injures 15

Five victims in serious condition; police detain 38-year-old man
A man was arrested on Friday after attacking workers at a tyre factory in central Japan, leaving 15 people injured, authorities said. Eight people were stabbed, while seven others were hurt after a chemical believed to be bleach was thrown during the assault.
The incident took place at a Yokohama Rubber Co. factory in the city of Mishima, in Shizuoka prefecture, west of Tokyo. According to the Fujisan Nanto Fire Department, all eight stabbing victims were taken to hospital. Five of them were reported to be in serious condition. The remaining injured workers were also hospitalised for treatment.
Shizuoka prefectural police told The Associated Press that the suspect, a 38-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. Officials did not release details about his motive or whether he was employed at the factory.
Local media, including the Asahi newspaper, reported that the man was carrying a survival knife and appeared to be wearing a gas mask at the time of the attack. Investigators are examining whether the chemical used was bleach.
Emergency services responded quickly and secured the factory, while police began questioning the suspect and gathering evidence. No further injuries were reported.
Yokohama Rubber Company in Mishima manufactures tyres for trucks and buses. The company has not yet issued a detailed statement on the incident.
