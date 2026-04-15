Natural wellness approaches emerge as a promising response to increasing infertility

A growing body of research published in databases such as USA’s PubMed and UK’s National Library of Medicine (NLM) indicates that these factors directly impact fertility outcomes. Elevated stress markers like alpha-amylase have been associated with reduced fertility, while studies suggest that chronic stress can lower conception probability by up to 20–30% per cycle. Similarly, factors such as insulin resistance, poor nutrition, and circadian disruption have been linked to hormonal imbalances and ovulatory dysfunction , contributing to an estimated 30–50% reduction in reproductive efficiency.