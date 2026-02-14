How to prepare your body for Ramadan: Experts urge early steps to avoid fatigue and headaches

From caffeine to sleep, small adjustments can make fasting easier and healthier
Dubai: As Ramadan is fast approaching, many people across the UAE are beginning to think about how to prepare not only spiritually, but physically.
Health experts say the sudden shift from daily eating habits to long hours of fasting can take a toll on the body if there is no gradual adjustment. That is why they encourage families to start preparing early, to make the transition smoother and avoid the common discomforts many experience in the first days of the holy month.
Ramadan is widely seen as a time to reset, reflect and reconnect. But for the body, it can also be a period of change. In the early days, some people struggle with headaches, tiredness, low energy and disrupted sleep. These symptoms are often a sign that the body has moved too quickly from regular meals and caffeine to long fasting hours without enough preparation.
Doctors say preparing for Ramadan is not just for adults. Children who are fasting for the first time, teenagers with irregular routines, older people and those living with chronic illnesses all need different levels of care and planning. The goal is not only to fast, but to fast in a healthy and balanced way.
For many families, preparation begins with small lifestyle changes. Reducing coffee and sugary drinks gradually can help prevent withdrawal headaches once fasting starts.
Adjusting sleep schedules earlier and cutting back on late nights also makes a difference, especially for young people who often struggle to maintain energy during the day.
Nutrition plays a key role. Health specialists recommend moving slowly towards the Ramadan pattern by reducing the number of meals and focusing on balanced food that includes protein, fibre and healthy fats.
Eating more fruits, vegetables and whole grains can help people feel full for longer and support digestion. Drinking enough water before Ramadan is also essential, as dehydration is one of the most common challenges during fasting.
For older adults, preparation is especially important. They may be more sensitive to dehydration or low blood pressure, so regular hydration, balanced nutrition, and medical advice are strongly recommended.
Similarly, people with diabetes, high blood pressure or heart conditions are advised to consult their doctors in advance to adjust medication and diet plans safely.
Experts also stress the importance of light physical activity, such as walking or stretching, to maintain circulation and energy levels. Even small steps can make fasting less tiring and help the body cope better with the new routine.