Spectacular fireworks

The skies over Dubai will ignite with vibrant fireworks displays throughout the festival:

Daily at Dubai Festival City Mall (9 pm)

Weekends at Hatta Sign (8 pm)

New Year’s Eve Specials: Al Seef, Bluewaters, The Beach (JBR), and Hatta (Midnight).

Each show features the exclusive DSF soundtrack, “Dubai Kawkab Akhir” by Rashed Al Majed, adding a musical touch to the breathtaking visuals.

Witness 1,000 drones painting the skies with awe-inspiring visuals, synchronised music, and thrilling performances, including pyro drones and skydivers.

DSF drone shows

The DSF Drone Show returns, lighting up the Dubai sky nightly from December 6 to January 12. The show will take place every night at Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR, with performances at 8pm and 10pm. The show features 1000 drones and two new performances with original compositions and music.

The first show, from December 6-26, celebrates DSF's 30th anniversary with drone formations and visuals highlighting three decades of the festival. The second show, starting December 27, combines tradition and modernity, with drones telling a story through visuals of Dubai landmarks. Special shows on 13 December and 11 January will include pyro drones and skydivers.

When: Nightly at 8 pm & 10 pm

Where: Bluewaters & The Beach, JBR

Pyro-drone shows The pyro-drone shows combine drone formations, fireworks, and live skydiving stunts. These shows will take place on December 13, 2024, and January 11, 2025, at 8 pm and 10 pm at Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR.

Dubai Lights: A journey through the elements

Experience interactive light art installations inspired by the five elements (Earth, Air, Fire, Water and Spirit) at Al Seef, Al Marmoom, Bluewaters, Hatta, Dubai Design District (d3), plus additional locations like City Walk, Kite Beach, Nakheel Mall, and Palm West Beach. Explore creativity and innovation as Dubai’s most stunning landmarks transform into glowing masterpieces.

Visitors can journey through these light installations at various iconic locations, each offering a unique experience blending art, technology, and Dubai's natural beauty.

Al Seef: Immerse yourself in the tranquility of water and the warmth of fire.

Al Marmoom: Experience the raw power of earth and the boundless energy of air.

Bluewaters: Witness the ethereal beauty of water and the celestial dance of spirit.

Hatta: Discover the harmony between earth, water, and air in a serene natural setting.

Dubai Design District (d3): Explore the innovative fusion of art, technology, and design inspired by the five elements.

DSF's 30th anniversary glow

To celebrate DSF's 30th anniversary, additional Dubai Lights installations will adorn the city:

City Walk: A vibrant display of light and color.

Kite Beach: A playful fusion of light and nature.

Nakheel Mall: A mesmerizing spectacle of light and architecture.

Palm West Beach: A serene escape illuminated by the magic of light.

Entertainment extravaganza

Don’t miss the IMAGINE shows and daily fireworks at this waterfront destination.

DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall

Experience 38 nights of entertainment at Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall, from December 6 to January 12, 2025. The event features concerts by Arab artists, live X Factor performances, and DSF-themed IMAGINE shows.

Every Saturday, enjoy performances from Arab musicians. Ahmed Saad performed on opening night (6 December), followed by Shamma Hamdan on 7 December. Other confirmed artists include Diana Haddad and Yara. Concerts are free with Blue Rewards membership.

X Factor live shows will take place every Sunday at 10:30pm, featuring global talent, with the performances broadcast on Dubai TV. Festival Bay also features IMAGINE shows, fireworks, and DSF Mega Raffle draws (Monday to Friday at 8:30pm).

Dec 7: Emirati icon Shamma Hamdan

Weekly Saturdays: Performances by legends like Diana Haddad and Yara.

Sundays: Exclusive X Factor live shows featuring aspiring global talent.

Foodie Paradise

Discover the city’s trendiest dining spots, from pop-up restaurants to food trucks. Highlights include:

Helipad by Frozen Cherry at Dubai Festival City Mall

Vibrant Sayf Dubai pop-up, featuring live performances and eclectic cuisine.

Whether at one of Dubai’s iconic malls or markets, DSF transforms everyday moments into extraordinary wins, with more exciting raffle opportunities to come.

Shop 'til you drop

Enjoy unbeatable discounts and shopping deals throughout the festival. DSF’s grand raffles offer daily opportunities to win rewards and mega prizes throughout the festival. The DSF Mega Raffle will give away a brand new Nissan vehicle—either a Nissan X-Trail, Nissan Xterra, Nissan Safari, Nissan Kicks, or Nissan Altima—to one winner every day. In addition, each winner will also receive Dh100,000 in cash. Every ticket holder will be entered into a second draw, where one lucky winner will receive an all-new Nissan Patrol each week.

Don’t miss out

Whether you’re shopping, exploring art, or enjoying family-friendly entertainment, DSF 2024 promises a season like no other. Mark your calendars and experience the magic of Dubai’s biggest celebration!

📍 When: Dec 6, 2024 – Jan 12, 2025

📍 Where: Across Dubai