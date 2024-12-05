Dubai: New attractions as well as familiar favourites will kick off Dubai Shopping Festival on Friday.

The latest 30th edition, which runs till January 12, 2025, promises to be “the most extraordinary season ever” in the festival’s history, Mohamad Faras, Vice President, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), told Gulf News.

Launching DSF’s opening weekend celebrations is the return of the 321 Festival bringing a brand-new line-up of A-lists artists to Coca-Cola Arena on Friday, while City Walk joins the 321 celebrations for the first time ever all weekend.

What’s new?

Faras also shared details of new experiences for this DSF.

“We’re also launching the first-ever edition of DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City with an extraordinary mix of free-to-attend family entertainment every single day of DSF, including weekly concerts and live X Factor shows, twice-daily IMAGINE shows, daily fireworks, exciting retail pop-ups, trendy dining, and thrilling raffle draws,” he said.

“Another standout addition to DSF’s line-up this year are two dedicated nature experiences DSF x Hatta and Al Marmoom Collective: The Uncommon X DSF, inviting residents and visitors to immerse themselves in the natural wonders of Dubai.

“Another exciting highlight is the DSF Auto Season, which brings exhilarating automotive experiences to the city from January 1 to 12, 2025.”

Faras added that popular festival favourites CanteenX and e& MOTB are also returning with all-new editions this year.

“Daily fireworks have always been a beloved tradition of DSF, but we’re elevating entertainment to a new level this year with twice-daily, free-to-watch drone shows where an astounding 1,000 drones will deliver two captivating performances that pay tribute to DSF’s 30th anniversary.

“In addition, two all-new pyro-drone shows will feature captivating skydive stunts and dazzling pyrotechnic displays later this month. The 30th anniversary edition of DSF also brings an enhanced version of the Dubai Lights installations, transforming some of the city’s most iconic destinations into enchanting light districts with one-of-a-kind, immersive installations.”

He said: “Whether you’re a long-time resident or visiting for the first time, this year’s DSF offers an unparalleled opportunity to experience the very best of what our city has to offer.”

Opening week highlights

321 Festival’s Family Carnival

December 6 to 8, City Walk

An array of carnival-themed activities, immersive workshops, and roaming entertainment. This family-friendly celebration will run daily from 12pm until late evening.

Daily fireworks

6 December 2024 - 12 January 2025; Dubai Festival City Mall and Hatta

Shows at Dubai Festival City Mall every day at 9:15pm, while Hatta will light up the skies every Friday and Saturday at 8pm.

All-new twice-daily drone shows

6 December 2024 - 12 January 2025; Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR