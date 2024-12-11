Dubai: All formalities related to hiring domestic workers in Dubai can now be completed easily, quickly and more cost-effectively on a single app, UAE authorities announced on Wednesday.

The ‘Domestic Worker Package’ on the ‘Dubai Now’ app simplifies the processes for issuing, renewing, and cancelling the residence permits of domestic workers. It also includes services for medical exams and the completion of digital identity procedures.

Cost and time savings

The Package reduces the number of service channels from four to one - the Dubai Now app. The number of steps in the process has been reduced from 12 to only four, leading to a reduction in the number of required visits from eight to two. Additionally, the processing time has been reduced from 30 days to just five days, and the number of required documents has been reduced from 10 to four, contributing to a reduction in transaction costs by Dh400.

How it works

Customers can access residency services for domestic workers through the Dubai Now app easily by filling out the unified service package form, entering the domestic worker’s details, and providing their identity and passport information. The employment contract is signed electronically via the app, followed by the worker’s medical examination, with the results sent through the app. The UAE identity and residency permits are then issued, completing the residency issuance process smoothly and efficiently.

Collaborative project

The Package has been launched jointly by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), in collaboration with Dubai Digital, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP), the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), Dubai Health Authority (DHA), and the Insurance Authority.

Khalil Al Khouri, Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Market and Emiratisation Affairs at MOHRE, said: Thanks to the efforts of our partners, we have successfully launched the Domestic Worker Package, reducing procedures by 77%, reducing visits by 63%, and cutting processing time by 83%.”

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Merri, Director-General of GDRFA Dubai, said: “We are proud to be part of this pioneering initiative, which aims to enhance digital transformation in the UAE. The Domestic Worker Package contributes to accelerating processes and simplifying procedures, thereby increasing customer satisfaction and supporting Dubai’s vision of becoming a global hub for smart services.”

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Dubai Digital, said: “The launch of the Domestic Worker Package is a complementary step in the government’s efforts to re-engineer services based on flexibility, proactivity, and continuous development. This package relies on an integrated approach among government entities, with a strong focus on customers. At Dubai Digital, we will continue our role as a key enabler for our partners in both the public and private sectors, in line with the vision of our wise leadership. Under the framework of the Zero Bureaucracy Programme, this package represents a pivotal step toward achieving comprehensive and seamless digital transformation.”