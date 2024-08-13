The law stipulates that if a dispute arises between the employer, the domestic worker, or the recruitment company and cannot be resolved amicably, the issue must be referred to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. The ministry is empowered to take the appropriate measures to settle the dispute amicably, in line with the procedures set out in this Law’s Executive Regulations, and the effective Decisions.

If an amicable settlement is not reached within the designated timeframe, the Ministry must refer the dispute to the competent Court of First Instance. This referral shall include a memorandum summarising the dispute, the arguments of both parties, and the ministry’s recommendations.

The ministry is also entitled to resolve disputes if the claim’s total amount does not exceed AED50,000 or if the dispute involves one of the parties’ non-compliance with a prior amicable settlement decision issued by the Ministry, regardless of the claim’s amount.

The ministry’s decision in such cases shall have the effect of an executive instrument and shall be treated as an enforcement order according to standard procedures.