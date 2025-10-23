Global Village unveils ‘30 Seasons of Wonders Parade’ to mark milestone year

The parade promises guests an immersive journey through music, light, and tradition
Dubai: Global Village has launched the spectacular ‘30 Seasons of Wonders Parade’ as part of its grand celebrations for Season 30, dazzling visitors with a vibrant blend of colour, light, and rhythm.
The parade, featuring floats, performers, and cultural showcases, will run three times a week — on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays after Maghreb prayer — throughout the season, excluding the month of Ramadan. Each show transforms the destination into a glowing celebration of global cultures in a mesmerising symphony.
Designed to delight audiences and honour the multicultural spirit of Global Village, the parade features artists from across continents, bringing authentic cultural stories to life through music, dance, and dynamic performances.
In a seamless mix of tradition and technology, the show incorporates remote-controlled LED props, illuminated costumes, and specially composed music that blends regional influences with contemporary beats.
The ‘30 Seasons of Wonders Parade’ stands as a tribute to three decades of Global Village’s success, reaffirming its place as a leading hub of family entertainment and cultural harmony in Dubai.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox