Global Village unveils ‘30 Seasons of Wonders Parade’ to mark milestone year

Designed to delight audiences and honour the multicultural spirit of Global Village, the parade features artists from across continents, bringing authentic cultural stories to life through music, dance, and dynamic performances.

The parade, featuring floats, performers, and cultural showcases, will run three times a week — on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays after Maghreb prayer — throughout the season, excluding the month of Ramadan. Each show transforms the destination into a glowing celebration of global cultures in a mesmerising symphony.

Dubai: Global Village has launched the spectacular ‘30 Seasons of Wonders Parade’ as part of its grand celebrations for Season 30 , dazzling visitors with a vibrant blend of colour, light, and rhythm.

The ‘30 Seasons of Wonders Parade’ stands as a tribute to three decades of Global Village’s success, reaffirming its place as a leading hub of family entertainment and cultural harmony in Dubai.

