Why a ‘mini Dubai’ with Burj Khalifa and Dubai Frame has risen in India’s Kolkata

Watch Bengal artisans replicate Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah too for UNESCO-listed fest
Dubai: In a fusion of cultures, a township in Kolkata in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal has transformed into a miniature Dubai to celebrate a UNESCO-listed Hindu festival.
Massive replicas of the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa and other UAE landmarks such as Dubai Frame, Burj Al Arab and Dubai Fountain have risen in the ‘mini Dubai’ in IB Block of Salt Lake or Bidhannagar, one of the satellite towns often referred to as the IT hub of Kolkata.
The project, which was inaugurated on Thursday, is attracting thousands of visitors to the event ‘Dubai Durge Durga’—a Dubai-themed Durga Puja festival pandal. Pandals are temporary, decorative structures built during the Hindu festival of Durga Puja, which celebrates the victory of good over evil.
Durga Puja in Kolkata was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity in December 2021. It is the first festival from India to achieve the recognition as UNESCO ICH of Humanity.
Kolkata's Durga Puja pandals are renowned for showcasing unique themes and exceptional artistic craftsmanship. Each year, communities across the city compete to create the most innovative and culturally significant installations, drawing millions of visitors during the festival period. Some replicate famous temples, palaces, or global monuments; others showcase social messages or modern art concepts.
Speaking to Gulf News, Dr Subir Choudhury, president of the IB Block Durga Puja Committee, explained the vision behind the Dubai-themed pandal that is quickly becoming the talk of the town during this year's festivities.
"The IB Block Durga Puja Committee is thrilled to have this year's Durga Puja with a spectacular 'Dubai Theme', bringing the glittering skyline, modern architecture, and vibrant energy of Dubai to the heart of Kolkata," Dr Choudhury said.
"The pandal and decorations are designed to capture the innovative artistry, grandeur and cosmopolitan charm of Dubai, blending it seamlessly with traditional Bengali artistry and devotion to Goddess Durga, offering visitors a spectacular cultural experience."
IB Block's pandal was reportedly one of the highest crowd-pulling puja celebrations across Salt Lake in previous years. This year, organisers expect the Dubai theme to mesmerise pandal hoppers with its grand scale and attention to detail.
Dr Choudhury said the replica Burj Khalifa rises to a height of 160-foot, while the original tower in Dubai stands at 828 m (2,716.5 ft). This has surpassed the size of a 140-ft replica created by the organisers at another community for Durga Puja in 2021.
“It is not just the Burj Khalifa in our project. We have multiple iconic structures. The entire project costs Dh3 million," said Dr Choudhury.
While the light show on the Burj Khalifa and the golden Dubai Frame are major highlights at night, the mini Palm Jumeirah features a water and fire show. Other replicas include Ain Dubai and iconic Dubai hotels such as Address Sky View and Atlantis The Royal.
Dr Chaudhury said it took 200 workers more than 90 days to build this miniature version of Dubai.
The pandal is constructed with sturdy frameworks of bamboo, wood, iron, steel, and aluminium scaffolding, then covered and decorated using fabrics, tarpaulins, thermocol, plastic, acrylic, and foam boards.
Artistic detailing comes from materials like paper, clay, cane, plaster of Paris, fiberglass, wood, metal, glass, and mirrors. The grandeur is completed with vibrant lighting effects, from LEDs and chandeliers to projection mapping, fibre optics, and neon lights.
The celebrations are marked by devotion, creativity, and community spirit, making it an unforgettable experience for devotees and visitors alike, said Dr Choudhury.
The committee has received generous support from sponsors and community partners, whose contributions have made this ambitious initiative possible, he added.
