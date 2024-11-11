The meeting, which took place in Baku, Azerbaijan, during the President’s working visit to the country to participate in the COP29 climate conference, discussed the relationship between the UAE and Al-Azhar and explored collaboration efforts to enhance dialogue and mutual understanding on both regional and international levels.

During their discussions, Sheikh Mohamed and the Grand Imam also addressed the aims of the COP29 conference, highlighting the crucial role of religious leaders and institutions in raising awareness of the impact of climate change, the importance of environmental conservation, and the need to advance global climate action for the benefit of humanity and the protection of our planet.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his appreciation for Al Azhar’s pivotal global role, particularly in promoting moderation and coexistence.

The Grand Imam thanked the President for the UAE’s support of Al Azhar and praised the nation’s humanitarian approach both in the region and beyond.