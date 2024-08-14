AL AIN: Al Ain Zoo has hit the headlines with the birth of three Arabian sand cats for the first time in several years.

Considered an endangered species according to the Red List of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the young sand cats are testimony to the conservation efforts of the zoo.

The zoo’s animal care and veterinary teams have been diligently pairing Arabian sand cats based on their genetic origins and age groups at the Arabian Sand Cat Breeding Centre, a highly specialised facility dedicated to taking care and breeding of these rare animals, operating under international standards.

The newborns are in good health and are thriving in an environment that meets global standards. They receive comprehensive care from the zoo’s team, which follows best practices in veterinary, nutritional and behavioural care, allowing the Al Ain Zoo to offer unique and enjoyable experiences for its visitors.

Engineer Ahmed Eisa Al Harasi, Acting Director General of the Zoo & Aquarium Public Institution in Al Ain, said: “We are pleased with the birth of these three cats and proud of the success of our breeding programme. We will continue to implement specialised programmes and conduct field research to study and breed these species in their natural habitats.”

He added that the Arabian sand cat is a vital desert creature contributing to the ecological balance of the desert ecosystem. At Al Ain Zoo, we aim to raise community awareness about the desert environment and the importance of preserving it. Looking ahead, we are committed to studying the genetic patterns of the Arabian sand cat, increasing its population, and collaborating with local and global entities in the field of conservation and protection.”

One of Al Ain Zoo’s most significant achievements in the Arabian sand cat protection programme is its collaboration with various environmental agencies dedicated to preserving the species. This effort resulted in the publication of the first strategy for the conservation of the sand cat and the first management plan for sand cat populations. These were discussed in workshops hosted by the zoo, which were the first of their kind globally for Arabian sand cat conservation, with participation from Arab, regional and international experts.

In the field of wildlife research, Al Ain Zoo continues its efforts to monitor and study the population of Arabian sand cats within the zoo.