The idea of collaboration is essential for Salem: “I think it has changed my idea of authorship. I don’t think that the artist can go it alone! Even if you work alone, like with your own painting for example, you still use symbols, or things that you take from your environment, or from a kind of collective unconscious. And I think this is what is interesting for me, that we all come somehow from a real political social context, and we all share it together.”