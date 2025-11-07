MrBeast himself teased the attractions, saying, “For example, this game called ‘Tower Siege’ where you load balls into real catapults and have to land them in these giant 60-foot tubes for points! Drop Zone is also exciting—six people on trap doors, last to press the button gets dropped. Airmail is for zip-line lovers—you drop a weighted bag onto a target below for points. Dungeon Escape? Pretty self-explanatory—get through the maze before others to score big :D.”