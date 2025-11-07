It's a world of rides, games, merch and food for families and fans
Fans, get ready—YouTube star Jimmy MrBeast is opening his very own theme park, Beast Land, in Riyadh. It's a world of rides, games, merch, and food, designed for fans, families, and friends to enjoy the complete Beast experience without the chaos of competition.
WeBook, the online ticketing platform shared some information about the attractions the park will offer. For those who crave challenges, Beast Arena is the ultimate competition zone for Beast Mode and Junior Beast ticket holders, featuring timed games where players can earn points, win daily prizes, and compete in a Grand Finale. Pre-registration is required through the Beast Land microsite.
MrBeast himself teased the attractions, saying, “For example, this game called ‘Tower Siege’ where you load balls into real catapults and have to land them in these giant 60-foot tubes for points! Drop Zone is also exciting—six people on trap doors, last to press the button gets dropped. Airmail is for zip-line lovers—you drop a weighted bag onto a target below for points. Dungeon Escape? Pretty self-explanatory—get through the maze before others to score big :D.”
He added, “I didn’t want this to be like a typical theme park. Thought of things from first principles and created games I would love to play! Tons of original games plus rollercoasters and rides. Opening day is November 13th.
Opening day: November 13, 2025
Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Tickets and registration: Pre-register through the Beast Land microsite
