Felix scores bicycle kick as Al Nassr crush FC Goa 4-0 without Ronaldo

The hosts took control early, keeping Goa under sustained pressure. Their first big chance came in the 20th minute when Wesley weaved into the box but dragged his shot narrowly wide of the far post. The breakthrough arrived in the 35th minute when Abdulrahman Ghareeb produced a stunning free kick that struck the underside of the crossbar before bouncing over the line, leaving Goa goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari rooted to the spot. Moments later, Ali Alhassan had a chance to double the lead but sent his shot over after neat work from Nawaf Bu Washl on the right.