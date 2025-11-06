Felix scores bicycle kick as Al Nassr crush FC Goa 4-0 without Ronaldo

Ghareeb and Felix shine as Al Nassr rout FC Goa without Ronaldo
Al Nassr head coach Jorge Jesus continued his rotation policy, resting Cristiano Ronaldo and giving starts to Harouane Camara and Mohammed Marran, while FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez made three changes to the side that lost 2-1 in the reverse fixture last month.
The hosts took control early, keeping Goa under sustained pressure. Their first big chance came in the 20th minute when Wesley weaved into the box but dragged his shot narrowly wide of the far post. The breakthrough arrived in the 35th minute when Abdulrahman Ghareeb produced a stunning free kick that struck the underside of the crossbar before bouncing over the line, leaving Goa goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari rooted to the spot. Moments later, Ali Alhassan had a chance to double the lead but sent his shot over after neat work from Nawaf Bu Washl on the right.
The Saudi side continued to dictate the tempo after the break. Ghareeb struck again in the 53rd minute, racing on to Alhassan’s precise through pass and finishing calmly past Tiwari. FC Goa created their only real chance in the 63rd minute when Dejan Drazic broke the offside trap and tested goalkeeper Raghid Najjar, who reacted smartly to deny him.
Two minutes later, Al Nassr extended their lead as Bu Washl delivered a low cross from the right for Marran to flick home from close range. The hosts then introduced several key players, including Sultan Al Ghannam, Sadio Mané, Marcelo Brozovic, Angelo Gabriel, and Joao Felix, whose arrival added more pace and creativity.
In the 84th minute, Mane set up Felix for the fourth goal of the night — a brilliant bicycle kick that sealed a commanding 4-0 win for the Saudi club.
The result cemented Al Nassr’s place at the top of Group D with 12 points from four matches, guaranteeing their progression. FC Goa, still without a point, remain bottom and will next face Al Zawraa SC of Iraq in Baghdad on November 26.
