Before the Samsung S26 Ultra arrives: Galaxy Z Fold7 hits lowest UAE price — top 5 brand deals

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Jet Black is a statement device for those who want cutting-edge tech and productivity in one sleek package. Its foldable 7.6-inch main display transforms your phone into a mini tablet, perfect for multitasking, streaming, or gaming, while the 6.2-inch cover screen keeps it handy for quick tasks. Powered by the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB RAM, performance is smooth even with demanding apps. Photography is exceptional thanks to the 200MP main camera, complemented by AI-enhanced features for crisp, vibrant shots. Storage at 256GB handles your media and files comfortably, and the 4,400mAh battery supports fast wired and wireless charging. The Jet Black finish elevates its premium look, and the Amazon-exclusive UAE version comes with a 2-year extended warranty for peace of mind.