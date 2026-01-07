Before the Samsung S26 Ultra arrives: Galaxy Z Fold7 hits lowest UAE price — top 5 brand deals

S26 Ultra might be the talk of the town, but till then, grab these Samsung deals
The Samsung S26 may be generating buzz, but savvy shoppers don’t have to wait to get their hands on cutting-edge tech. The Galaxy Z Fold7 has just dropped to its lowest price yet in the UAE, making it the perfect moment to upgrade to a foldable device. With its massive 7.6-inch main display, sleek Jet Black finish, powerful 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and versatile 200MP camera, it’s a flagship experience that is all about style, performance, and productivity. We’ve rounded up the top 5 deals to help you grab this premium device at the best price before the S26 steals the spotlight.
Exceptional camera hardware and flexibility (200 MP + zooms)
Premium build and finish (Titanium Gray, S Pen included)
Smooth, large display for media/gaming/productivity
Strong battery life and high-end performance
Longevity in software support + top-tier specs for future proofing
Large size and weight: at ~218 g and 8.2 mm thick (for the Ultra) it’s not compact.
Some critics say the “AI features” are still inconsistent — good, but not perfect
At a glance, this flagship packs nearly everything you would want from a no-compromise smartphone: a massive 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite (for Galaxy) processor for 2025, and a robust 12GB RAM with 256GB storage (plus higher options). The camera setup is a clear standout, led by a 200MP main sensor, complemented by a 50MP ultra-wide lens, dual telephoto options (3× and 5× periscope zoom), and a 12MP front camera—earning praise as the Android camera phone to beat. A 5,000mAh battery delivers strong all-day to two-day endurance with both fast wired and wireless charging, while the titanium frame in Titanium Gray, IP68 water and dust resistance, and built-in S Pen elevate it into ultra-premium territory. Add Samsung’s Galaxy AI features and ProVisual engine for smarter photography, productivity, and future-ready tools, and you get a powerful, long-lasting device that blends performance, creativity, and polish into one seriously capable daily driver.
Pros:
Sleek, lightweight design comfortable for all-day wear
Vibrant AMOLED display, clear indoors and outdoors
Comprehensive health and fitness tracking (sleep, heart rate, workouts)
Smooth and intuitive Wear OS interface
NFC support for contactless payments
Broad app ecosystem for daily convenience
Cons:
Battery life lasts only about a day to a day-and-a-half
Bluetooth-only models lack standalone LTE, requiring a phone for calls/data
Some advanced health features are most accurate when paired with Samsung devices
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 continues to be one of the most compelling smartwatches for Android users, combining style, performance and deep health tracking in a sleek package. Its bright AMOLED display is easy to read indoors and outdoors, and the lightweight, comfortable design makes it great for all‑day wear. You’ll get comprehensive fitness and wellness tools — from detailed sleep and heart‑rate monitoring to running coaching and advanced health metrics — that help you stay on top of your goals. The intuitive Wear OS interface feels smooth and responsive, and features like NFC for payments and broad app support add everyday convenience.
However, it isn’t perfect: battery life usually maxes out around a day to a day‑and‑a‑half with typical use, meaning daily charging is often necessary. The lack of standalone LTE on Bluetooth‑only models means you’ll depend on your phone for calls and data, and some advanced health insights are more accurate within Samsung’s ecosystem.
Pros:
Foldable 7.6-inch main display + 6.2-inch cover display for multitasking and productivity
Powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (3nm) processor for flagship performance
Massive 200MP main camera with versatile photography options
12GB RAM + 256GB storage (higher options available) for smooth multitasking and media storage
4,400mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging
Sleek Jet Black design with ultra-premium finish
AI features enhance photography, multitasking, and user experience
Cons:
Expensive compared to standard smartphones
Battery life can be shorter under heavy foldable screen use
Foldable design may be more prone to wear over time
Large size can feel bulky when unfolded for some users
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Jet Black is a statement device for those who want cutting-edge tech and productivity in one sleek package. Its foldable 7.6-inch main display transforms your phone into a mini tablet, perfect for multitasking, streaming, or gaming, while the 6.2-inch cover screen keeps it handy for quick tasks. Powered by the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB RAM, performance is smooth even with demanding apps. Photography is exceptional thanks to the 200MP main camera, complemented by AI-enhanced features for crisp, vibrant shots. Storage at 256GB handles your media and files comfortably, and the 4,400mAh battery supports fast wired and wireless charging. The Jet Black finish elevates its premium look, and the Amazon-exclusive UAE version comes with a 2-year extended warranty for peace of mind.
The Samsung Galaxy Ring is a sleek, smart wearable that brings fitness tracking and everyday convenience right to your finger. Lightweight and comfortable, it slips on easily and stays out of the way — perfect if traditional wrist wear feels bulky. The ring delivers accurate tracking for steps, heart rate, sleep patterns, and more, making it a strong companion for health‑minded users. Its seamless integration with Samsung Health means you get detailed insights and personalized trends without fuss. The design is minimalist yet stylish, blending tech with everyday fashion without shouting “gadget.” Battery life typically lasts several days, so you won’t be charging it daily, and the UAE‑specific version ensures full regional support and warranty peace of mind.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE is a strong all‑around Android tablet that blends performance, style, and value into a polished package. Its 10.9‑inch display with a smooth 90 Hz refresh rate makes everything from streaming to scrolling feel fluid and crisp, while the generous 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage give you plenty of room and speed for apps, media, and multitasking. Inclusion of the S Pen out of the box adds a productivity edge — perfect for note‑taking, sketching, or quick annotating — without needing extra accessories. The tablet’s sleek gray design feels premium, and long battery life keeps you going through long work sessions or entertainment marathons. IP68 water and dust resistance adds durability that’s rare at this price point.
