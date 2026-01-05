GOLD/FOREX
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop AI system to monitor water quality and climate change

AI is transforming how we understand nature and our relationship with the environment

Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
Supplied

Environmental and sustainability experts explain that, in principle, artificial intelligence (AI) is a branch of computer science concerned with designing systems capable of simulating human cognitive abilities such as learning, prediction, decision-making, and interaction with the environment.

In environmental and agricultural contexts, AI refers to the use of advanced data analytics, machine learning, computer vision, and natural language processing to monitor ecosystems, manage natural resources, and enhance agricultural productivity in a sustainable and climate-smart manner.

In an era of escalating environmental crises climate change, desertification, and biodiversity loss traditional methods alone are no longer sufficient to protect the planet. Here, AI emerges not as a technological luxury, but as a vital tool for scientists and policymakers to achieve what is known as “smart environmental sustainability.”

AI contributes to sustainability by:

  • Accurately and rapidly analyzing massive environmental datasets.

  • Predicting future environmental changes.

  • Optimizing the use of natural resources.

  • Supporting informed environmental decision-making.

1. Analysing complex environmental data (Big environmental data)

Ecosystems generate enormous volumes of data from satellites, monitoring stations, and sensors. AI—especially machine learning algorithms—can process this data to detect subtle patterns and changes in:

  • Air and water quality

  • Forest health

  • Indicators of desertification and flooding

2. Predicting environmental crises before they occur

AI is used to build predictive models for local climate change, the likelihood of wildfires, or water pollution.

Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) networks analyze time-series data to forecast environmental phenomena.

3. More efficient natural resource management

In smart agriculture, AI helps reduce the use of pesticides and water. In wetlands, AI can monitor water flows, predict droughts, and optimize environmentally sound water distribution.

4. Protecting biodiversity

Computer vision techniques analyze images from drones and surveillance cameras to detect endangered species or illegal encroachment on protected areas. Some models can distinguish between bird or reptile species with accuracy exceeding human vision.

5. Improving energy efficiency and reducing emissions

In smart cities and buildings, AI is used to manage energy systems, reduce waste, and cut carbon emissions forming part of what is known as “AI-driven climate sustainability.”

Artificial intelligence is not only transforming how we understand nature, but also redefining our relationship with it. It is a technological tool that supports environmental justice, sustainable efficiency, and genuine protection of the Earth for present and future generations.

