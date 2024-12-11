Cairo: A Saudi business group has unveiled a plan to set up the first plant in the kingdom to start producing electric motorcycles by 2026.

Vego Group announced the signing of a strategic partnership with a Chinese company with the aim of establishing the plant in the Sudair City for Industry and Business, around 150km from Riyadh, and beginning full operation by 2026.

The plant's annual output is estimated at around 50,000 motorbikes.

“This cooperation reflects Vego vision to be at the forefront of companies leading the industrial transformation towards more sustainable and efficient solutions, and confirms our commitment to innovating advanced technologies that keep pace with future challenges," Abdullah Al Subaiei, the group's chairman, said.

He added in media remarks that establishing the first local factory for electric motorcycles contributes to building an integrated industrial system that combines innovation and quality, with a focus on developing national human resources and motivating ambitious youth.

The latest partnership seeks to localise the industry in the kingdom, reduce dependence on imports as well as opening global export markets and support the kingdom's pursuit of sustainability .

Emission-free, agile electric bikes offer a perfect balance between convenience and eco-consciousness, making them ideal for city dwellers by allowing riders to navigate congested streets with ease, the group says.

In recent months, Saudi Arabia has launched a series of environment-friendly transportation initiatives.

The kingdom has recently launched its first hydrogen-powered bus and its first hydrogen taxi.