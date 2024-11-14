Annual revenue

This expansion is set to generate additional annual revenue of approximately Dh85 million. The new addition will be fully allocated for electric vehicles, raising DTC’s environmentally friendly fleet (hybrid and electric vehicles) to about 87% of its total taxi and limousine fleet. This strategic addition is in line with the UAE’s Year of Sustainability and DTC’s commitment to sustainable and innovative transport solutions, reflecting its ongoing efforts toward global leadership in eco-friendly mobility.

DTC is committed to enhancing the customer experience through advanced transportation services that adhere to international standards, positioning Dubai as a global hub for sustainable urban mobility.

Strategic directions

Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, emphasised that this move aims to expand DTC’s services both within Dubai and regionally, while strengthening partnerships with leading local and international companies in the smart and sustainable transport sector.

“This acquisition brings our fleet more than 9,000 vehicles, including taxis, limousines, buses, and motorcycles, supporting DTC’s position as a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions and contributing to revenue growth and profitability of the business,” Alfalasi stated.

Sustainable Mobility