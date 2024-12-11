Paralysed in his lower limbs 19 years ago due to a traffic accident, Nayef didn’t let his condition deter him. Now wheelchair-bound, he dedicates three hours daily to his beekeeping passion, managing an apiary specially designed to accommodate his health needs.

“I have a hobby of beekeeping and loved practicing it,” Nayef shared with Saudi TV Al Ekhbariya. With guidance from an experienced Egyptian beekeeper, he mastered the craft, transforming his apiary into a standout honey producer. “I have been able to produce three types of 100% natural honey,” he added, emphasizing the psychological comfort his work brings him.

Beekeeping has also attracted other Saudis, like 50-year-old Ibtihal Al Awami, who has fulfilled her dream of becoming a recognized apiarist. Her journey began out of curiosity at her farm, where she observed bees gathering. Over a decade later, beekeeping is central to her life, earning her several awards.