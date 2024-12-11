Cairo: Nayef Al Dhafar, a physically challenged Saudi man, has turned adversity into opportunity by establishing a successful apiary producing high-quality natural honey.
Paralysed in his lower limbs 19 years ago due to a traffic accident, Nayef didn’t let his condition deter him. Now wheelchair-bound, he dedicates three hours daily to his beekeeping passion, managing an apiary specially designed to accommodate his health needs.
“I have a hobby of beekeeping and loved practicing it,” Nayef shared with Saudi TV Al Ekhbariya. With guidance from an experienced Egyptian beekeeper, he mastered the craft, transforming his apiary into a standout honey producer. “I have been able to produce three types of 100% natural honey,” he added, emphasizing the psychological comfort his work brings him.
Beekeeping has also attracted other Saudis, like 50-year-old Ibtihal Al Awami, who has fulfilled her dream of becoming a recognized apiarist. Her journey began out of curiosity at her farm, where she observed bees gathering. Over a decade later, beekeeping is central to her life, earning her several awards.
“I noticed the bees and thought of turning them into a project,” she told Al Ekhbariya in an October interview. Besides producing honey, Ibtihal now manufactures cosmetics using honey and wax.