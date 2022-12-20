Dubai: The seventh edition of the Hatta Honey Festival will be held December 27 to 31, with 50 beekeepers from across the country taking part.

The event will feature a families’ market, a children’s play area, and a honey sample inspection corner, in addition to distributing valuable gifts to the guests. The event will provide guests with the opportunity to learn about different varieties of honey and the characteristics of each.

During the festival, experts and professional beekeepers will share knowledge and know-how on honey production and explore innovative ways to improve its quality.

The Hatta Honey Festival, launched in 2017, is part of a broader initiative to enhance the area’s appeal and improve services and tourism facilities in the area. The festival coincides with the second edition of the Hatta Cultural Nights, which will be held from December 21 to 1 January, 2023 to celebrate Emirati heritage, folklore, music, and poetry.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General, Dubai Municipality, said: “Hatta’s economic development and enhancing opportunities for the region’s residents ranks high on the agenda of the Dubai government. The festival embodies our commitment to supporting and promoting Hatta as one of the distinctive tourist destinations of Dubai that offers a variety of attractions.

He added: "The festival presents a significant opportunity to promote Hatta’s local industry and provide a platform for beekeepers from around the Emirates to discuss and share their knowledge in honey production. Additionally, it explores ways to improve its quality and displays various products from the Hatta apiaries.”

#DubaiDestinations

Hatta has established itself as one of Dubai’s top tourist attractions. Activities offered by the Hatta region are a key focus of the ongoing #DubaiDestinations winter campaign, implemented by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office. The region’s picturesque mountain scenery, archaeological sites and other tourist attractions, such as the Hatta Fort, the Hatta Dam, the Hatta Heritage Village and the Hatta Hill Park, feature prominently in the campaign. The region is renowned for producing the finest quality of honey.