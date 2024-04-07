Dubai: Saudi citizen Ati Al Maliki in Mecca has granted a pardon to the killer of his son Abdullah, just days before the scheduled execution set for April 17, without seeking any compensation in return.

In a viral video, the father publicly announced his decision to pardon the young perpetrator, Shaher Dhaifallah Al Harithi.

Following the announcement, a crowd gathered around Al Maliki, expressing their admiration and gratitude for his compassionate act, which spared the perpetrator from facing retribution.

The heartwarming scene unfolded on the night of the 27th of Ramadan, a significant period often associated with the blessed Night of Power, and garnered widespread praise on social media platforms.