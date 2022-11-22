Cairo: Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah has issued a decree pardoning citizens convicted in certain crimes including those of defaming him, Kuwaiti media reported.
According to the royal decree, the offences covered by the pardon were committed over the period from November 2011 till end of December, 2021, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Barak Al Shetan said.
They are pertaining to state security crimes such as committing a hostile act against a foreign country that could expose Kuwait to danger of war or severing diplomatic ties, broadcasting false news about the home situation in Kuwait and questioning the emir’s rights and powers or lampooning him as well as defaming the judiciary.
A government committee led by Al Shetan will be in charge of implementing the royal decree and compile a list of the convicts eligible for the pardon.
Sheikh Nawaf took office in September 2020 and has since been keen to enhance national unity in Kuwait.
Last year, the emir pardoned a number of Kuwaitis convicted in a case related to storming the parliament and a terror case linked to the Lebanese Hezbollah movement.