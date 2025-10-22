Chery unveils HIMLA Pickup Series: A blend of rugged design and versatility

With dimensions of 5,340 mm × 1,885 mm × 1,850 mm, HIMLA combines a bold, rugged aesthetic with functional design. Its front fascia features "Tiger Eye" LED headlights, each powered by 12 high-performance OSRAM LED chips, providing an exceptionally long illumination range of 190 meters and a wide 33-meter beam spread. Whether navigating rural night roads or tackling challenging urban commutes, drivers benefit from exceptional visibility. The large 468,000 mm² grille not only enhances aggressive styling but also aids in heat dissipation, which is crucial for extended and heavy‑duty driving.

What are the key exterior dimensions and how do they reflect the design philosophy?

The HIMLA is all about “rugged styling meets practical cargo bed for all‑terrain versatility.” It was unveiled after its global premiere at the Shanghai Auto Show, and signals Chery’s intent to enter the mid‑to‑large pickup truck segment with a distinctive design combining both practical and refinement.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Mr. Tim Zhang,General Manager of the Middle East at Chery International discusses the unveiling of the HIMLA pickup series, highlighting its design, versatility, and strategic significance in Chery’s global expansion..

How does the vehicle balance style and functionality along the sides and rear?

The side profile retains a robust look while prioritising utility — pronounced wheel arches protect against paint damage on rough terrain and heavy‑duty fixed side steps offer easy cabin access. At the rear, the flame‑shaped taillights stand out for visibility, while integrated steps in the rear bumper and on both sides of the tailgate simplify loading and unloading cargo.

What about the aesthetic choices for launch?

For its debut, the HIMLA shows off an eye‑catching Olive Green exterior. This colour choice emphasises its adventurous spirit and helps it appeal to both family‑oriented users and outdoor enthusiasts. Whether in the city or off the beaten path, the HIMLA is built to adapt and make a bold statement.

Tell us about the cargo bed — how does it stand up to usage demands?

The HIMLA’s cargo bed is one of its standout features: with dimensions of 1,530 mm × 1,620 mm × 515 mm and a capacity of about 1,276 L, it offers considerable utility. That capacity gives it an advantage over many of its competitors in this segment. Whether it’s small business owners transporting goods or families loading camping gear, the HIMLA accommodates a wide variety of use‑cases.

What engine and drivetrain options will be offered?

The model will be available in both diesel and gasoline versions. The diesel variant delivers strong torque — ideal for off‑road terrain, heavy loads and long‑haul trips. The gasoline version is tuned for refined urban driving — great for downtown manoeuvring or inter‑city travel with smooth throttle response. In short: one engine for rugged demands, one for everyday usability.

How does HIMLA fit into Chery’s broader strategy?