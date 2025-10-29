Al Haramain Perfumes unveils the Sheikh Series with Jason Derulo’s surprise appearance

“I had to keep you on your toes,” he laughed. “I’m thrilled to be here and incredibly grateful to Mr. Rahman and the Al Haramain family. I’ve loved Oud Gold for years, and after visiting the factory, I can tell you, making perfume is an art and science. I saw only a quarter of the process, and it took two and a half hours. It gave me a whole new respect for what goes into each bottle.”