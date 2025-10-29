Al Haramain Perfumes unveils the Sheikh Series with Jason Derulo’s surprise appearance

The company marks 55 years in perfumery with a landmark launch
Under a canopy of gold, music, and mystery, Al Haramain Perfumes unveiled its much-anticipated Sheikh Series, a collection inspired by heritage, power, and legacy. The evening was one of spectacle and storytelling, blending Arabian grandeur with modern showmanship.
Guests stepped into a world designed to awaken the senses. A pianist, perched high above the crowd in a sweeping gold gown, set the tone with her ethereal melodies. Below her, a perfume dispensing bar invited guests to explore scent creation hands-on, mixing notes, engraving bottles, and discovering their own olfactory identity.
Nearby, an artful installation of three golden bells teased the crowd. A ring of any bell released a burst of scent through a circular window, followed by a hand offering paper strips infused with the Sheikh Series perfumes. It was immersive, sensory, and symbolic of Al Haramain’s promise: perfume not just as fragrance, but as experience.
Host Priti Malik welcomed guests before the evening’s rhythm shifted, literally. Dubai’s percussion maestro Boudi Fakhereldin took the stage, filling the hall with the primal beats of drums that built to a regal crescendo.
As the performance ended, the air shifted again, and in a moment of pure theatre, Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, Chairman and Managing Director of Al Haramain Perfumes Group, made a dramatic entrance flanked by men dressed as royal guards carrying spears. A video montage of his life and achievements played behind him, a tribute to five decades of vision and craftsmanship.
Then came Munira Rahman, the brand’s dynamic Director, Brand Ambassador, and Chief Marketing Officer, making her own striking entry surrounded by performers in glittering gowns, the woman credited with reimagining Al Haramain’s modern perfume narrative.
“Fragrances leave a mark on everyone,” Munira said. “Scent is one of the strongest senses tied to memory. When you meet someone, it’s one of the first things you notice. For me, fragrance is about personality; it has to suit you. These perfumes resonate deeply with the culture and traditions we come from, and that same sense of hospitality is reflected in every bottle.”
Just as the audience prepared for the next act, Priti Malik announced a disappointment: Jason Derulo, slated to launch the series, couldn’t make it. A video message from the pop icon played on screen instead.
“I always say, if you smell good, you feel good,” Jason said. “Your perfume or cologne should be part of your identity, it says something about who you are. I’m sorry I can’t be with you tonight, but have an amazing evening. Don’t party too hard without me.”
Seconds later, the crowd erupted. The music swelled, and Jason Derulo himself strode onto the stage, grinning. The room exploded in applause.
“I had to keep you on your toes,” he laughed. “I’m thrilled to be here and incredibly grateful to Mr. Rahman and the Al Haramain family. I’ve loved Oud Gold for years, and after visiting the factory, I can tell you, making perfume is an art and science. I saw only a quarter of the process, and it took two and a half hours. It gave me a whole new respect for what goes into each bottle.”
He added, “When you meet someone, scent is part of who they are. You can dress well and look great, but if your perfume doesn’t fit your personality, something’s missing. Fragrance completes you.”
As Malik invited the guests to take their seats, she called Derulo and Munira back to the stage for the night’s highlight, the unveiling of The Sheikh Series. The stage lights dimmed. Guards marched forward, flanking the new bottles in a royal procession.
“The royal. The majestic. The warrior. The knight. Ladies and gentlemen, the Sheikh Series by Al Haramain Perfumes,” Malik announced.
Derulo received the first box of the collection to cheers from the audience. “Thank you,” he said. “I even spray a little cologne before bed, it just makes me feel good. Sometimes even on the pillow,” he joked, earning laughter from the crowd.
When asked if a Jason Derulo fragrance was on the horizon, he smiled. “Don’t tell anyone… but absolutely. This partnership started from pure passion, and something very special is coming soon.”
The evening closed with a speech by Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, whose words grounded the spectacle in legacy and gratitude.
“To wear it is not just to be noticed, but to be remembered,” he said. “Al Haramain began in 1970 in Makkah, born from a passion for authentic Arabic perfumery. From there to Dubai, to the world, our journey is one of faith, growth, and gratitude. Tonight, we celebrate not just a fragrance, but a legacy.”
He expressed appreciation for the UAE’s leaders, President His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, crediting their vision for making the UAE a land of unity, peace, and progress. “This nation’s leadership has made it possible for over 200 nationalities to live in harmony,” he said. “We dedicate this collection to that spirit of unity.”
The Sheikh Series, inspired by Arabian heritage, celebrates strength, nobility, and prestige through four distinct creations — Sheikh Warrior, Sheikh Knight, Sheikh Royal, and Sheikh Majestic. Each scent tells its own story:
Sheikh Warrior: Bold and spiced with cinnamon, tobacco, and oud, a scent for those who command presence.
Sheikh Knight: An interplay of rosewood, apple, and amber, balancing strength with elegance.
Sheikh Royal: Aromatic and fresh, with lavender, basil, and bergamot leading to a warm, musky base.
Sheikh Majestic: Citrus-bright with bergamot and lemon, mellowed by neroli, rosemary, and oakmoss.
The night ended with applause, photo ops, and a lingering trail of oud in the air, a fitting finale for a brand that continues to define Arabian perfumery with passion and pride. And as Jason Derulo put it best, “Fragrance is part of your story, and this one, tonight, is unforgettable.”
