Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made a quick trip to Riyadh ahead of his ‘Bigg Boss’ hosting duties, where he hung out with Hollywood legend John Travolta and won a trophy for his efforts.
Khan, who was busy hosting the grand finale of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ on Sunday night, was in the Saudi Arabian city over the weekend where he was honoured at the Joy Awards 2022.
Khan shared a picture from the ceremony in which he can be seen receiving the ‘Person of the Year’ Award. In the caption, he wrote, “My brother Bu Nasser ... it was lovely meeting with you ..@turkialalshik.”
Khan’s acceptance speech video also went viral online where he is seen reflecting on his journey as an actor.
“You saw me when I was about 12 years old and now I am 56,” he said in reference to the video montage showcased at the award ceremony, featuring his career highlights.
Organised by Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, Joy Awards 2022 recognises and honours artistic achievements, awarding celebrities across various genres and categories.
At the ceremony, Khan also hung out with Travolta and introduced himself to the ‘Pulp Fiction’ star, along with praising him for his performance in films.
Khan was in Riyadh in December as well where he performed as part of his 'Dabangg World Tour'. — With input from ANI