Cannes: Bollywood luminary Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again stole the show on the global stage with a resplendent appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.
Image Credit: AFP
Renowned for her elegance and style, the actress graced the red carpet at the 77th edition on May 16, mesmerising onlookers with her enchanting presence.
Image Credit: Reuters
A regular at the prestigious event, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the "Megalopolis" red carpet in a breathtaking black and gold ensemble that epitomized glamour and sophistication.
Image Credit: AFP
The former Miss World exuded timeless elegance in a gown adorned with intricate goldwork.
Image Credit: AFP
Designed by the celebrated duo Falguni and Shane Peacock, her attire featured a long train embellished with opulent golden flowers, radiating regal charm.
Image Credit: Reuters
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's accessories included statement gold earrings, adding a touch of vintage allure to her overall look.
Image Credit: Reuters
Voluminous ruffled sleeves and a striking gold pattern adorning the front of her gown further accentuated a sense of grandeur and refinement.
Image Credit: AFP
Despite her majestic appearance, Aishwarya retained a hint of nostalgia with a retro-inspired hairstyle. Her cascading hair was accentuated by elegant pins at the front.
Image Credit: AFP
As she gracefully glided down the Cannes red carpet, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan garnered widespread acclaim and admiration from fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.
Image Credit: AFP
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes appearance became a social media sensation, igniting a flurry of excitement.
Image Credit: AFP
Fans and admirers lauded her impeccable fashion sense and radiant presence, making her a standout amidst the glitz and glamour of the Cannes Film Festival.
Image Credit: Reuters