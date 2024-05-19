A statement released by the Royal Court said, "It was decided that, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, will undergo medical examinations at the Royal Clinics in Alsalam Royal Palace in Jeddah on Sunday, 11 Dhu al-Qi'dah 1445 AH, corresponding to May 19, 2024." The statement noted that King’s symptoms include high temperature and joint discomfort.