Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz is set to undergo medical examinations on Sunday following symptoms of high fever and joint pain, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
The Saudi Royal Court announced that the examinations would take place at the Royal Clinics within the Alsalam Royal Palace in Jeddah.
A statement released by the Royal Court said, "It was decided that, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, will undergo medical examinations at the Royal Clinics in Alsalam Royal Palace in Jeddah on Sunday, 11 Dhu al-Qi'dah 1445 AH, corresponding to May 19, 2024." The statement noted that King’s symptoms include high temperature and joint discomfort.
According to the Royal Court, "The treating medical team has decided to conduct some tests to diagnose the health condition and to monitor his well-being."