Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas took a stroll down memory lane and posted a throwback picture with Katrina Kaif.

Taking to Instagram stories, Priyanka added a dash of nostalgia to her fans Wednesday morning.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Woah... Dunno who took it and when this picture was taken but babies...@katrinakaif".

Priyanka and Katrina can be seen smiling and posing in their shimmery outfits.

Priyanka and Katrina will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.

Farhan will be getting back to the director's chair after almost 11 years with a female-oriented road trip film 'Jee Le Zara' which will feature Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

He announced the film in 2021. The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently wrapped shooting for the highly anticipated film 'Heads Of State'.

'Heads Of State', is an upcoming action comedy featuring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles, under the direction of Ilya Naishuller.

Besides this, she recently announced her involvement in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers.