In a heartfelt gesture, star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma sent gift hampers to paparazzi, expressing gratitude for respecting the privacy of daughter Vamika and son Akaay.

On Tuesday, a paparazzo took to Instagram to share a video of the gifts he received from the actor and cricketer.

The gift hamper includes goodies like a power bank, a small bag for storing essentials on the go, a smartwatch and a water bottle.

Enclosed with the gift was a heartfelt note that read, ‘Thank you for respecting the privacy of our kids and for always being cooperative! Love, Anushka and Virat’.”

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021. The couple was tight-lipped about their second pregnancy.

On February 15, this year the couple became parents to son Akaay.

Announcing the arrival of the little one, Anushka and Virat in a social media post wrote, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay/akaay & Vamika’s little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka.”

They have managed to keep Vamika, as well as their newborn son away from the media.

Virat and Anushka had earlier issued an official statement revealing the reason for keeping Vamika away from the limelight, “We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.”