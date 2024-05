Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continued their remarkable run by securing a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs with a gripping 27-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The match witnessed a heartwarming moment as RCB's former skipper Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, were overwhelmed with emotions following the team's crucial win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

RCB's remarkable journey in the tournament saw them secure their ninth playoff appearance in 15 seasons, thanks to their sixth consecutive win.

The emotional moment shared by Kohli and Anushka Sharma after the big win was captured by cameras and shared on the IPL's official social media page.

Kohli's blistering start with the bat, contributing 47 runs, set the tone for RCB's imposing total of 218/5.

Despite CSK's spirited fightback led by Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni, RCB held their nerve, with Yash Dayal's composed final over ensuring victory.

The win not only sealed RCB's playoff berth but also highlighted their incredible comeback after a slow start to the season, where they had managed only one win in the initial matches.

RCB is in fourth place with seven wins and seven losses, totaling 14 points. CSK, also with seven wins and seven losses, has slid to fifth due to a lower net run rate.

CSK's title hopes came to an end, leaving questions about MS Dhoni's future with the team amidst speculation surrounding his playing days.