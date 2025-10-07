But what exactly is P-Pop Culture? Aujla describes it as more than just an album — it’s a movement redefining Punjabi pop for a global audience. Blending the swagger of hip-hop with the soul of Punjabi music, the sound is unapologetically rooted in culture yet forward-looking in production. Think nostalgic melodies, bass-heavy beats, and lyrics that speak to a new, confident generation of South Asians owning their space in global pop.

James Craven, President of Live Nation Middle East, adds: “Karan Aujla’s influence on modern Punjabi music is undeniable, and his new album has captured the imagination of fans around the world. To have the P-Pop Culture World Tour begin here in Abu Dhabi reflects the region’s growing role as a global stage for music..”

“P-Pop Culture isn’t just an album — it’s a movement,” says Aujla. “It’s about inviting the world to feel the pulse of Punjabi music and celebrate the culture behind it. And there’s no better place to start than Abu Dhabi — the place I now call home.”

