Dubai: Punjabi music idol Karan Aujla is set to bring his global sound to the UAE, launching his P-Pop Culture World Tour with a blockbuster concert at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi, on November 29, 2025.
The tour celebrates his latest album P-Pop Culture, which has already crossed 200 million streams, before hitting stages across the US, Europe, Asia, Canada, and the UK in 2026.
But what exactly is P-Pop Culture? Aujla describes it as more than just an album — it’s a movement redefining Punjabi pop for a global audience. Blending the swagger of hip-hop with the soul of Punjabi music, the sound is unapologetically rooted in culture yet forward-looking in production. Think nostalgic melodies, bass-heavy beats, and lyrics that speak to a new, confident generation of South Asians owning their space in global pop.
Presented by Live Nation Middle East and Team Innovation, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, the concert promises a high-energy spectacle packed with futuristic visuals, immersive sound, and, of course, Aujla’s trademark charisma.
“P-Pop Culture isn’t just an album — it’s a movement,” says Aujla. “It’s about inviting the world to feel the pulse of Punjabi music and celebrate the culture behind it. And there’s no better place to start than Abu Dhabi — the place I now call home.”
James Craven, President of Live Nation Middle East, adds: “Karan Aujla’s influence on modern Punjabi music is undeniable, and his new album has captured the imagination of fans around the world. To have the P-Pop Culture World Tour begin here in Abu Dhabi reflects the region’s growing role as a global stage for music..”
Fans can expect an explosive setlist featuring ‘P Pop Culture’, ‘I Really Do...’, ‘For A Reason’ and more.
The rebranding of the Abu Dhabi leg of the world tour signifies not only a new chapter for Karan Aujla but also an elevated experience for his fans in the UAE, said Mohit Bijlani, Founder, Team Innovation, in a statement.
Tickets to the re-branded gig start at Dh99 on LiveNation.me, PlatinumList.net, and Ticketmaster.ae.
