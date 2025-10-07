GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Punjabi pop star Karan Aujla to kick off ‘P-Pop Culture’ world tour in Abu Dhabi

Fans can expect an explosive setlist songs like ‘P Pop Culture’, and ‘I Really Do...’

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Karan Aujla
Karan Aujla
TARAN SODHI

Dubai: Punjabi music idol Karan Aujla is set to bring his global sound to the UAE, launching his P-Pop Culture World Tour with a blockbuster concert at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi, on November 29, 2025.

The tour celebrates his latest album P-Pop Culture, which has already crossed 200 million streams, before hitting stages across the US, Europe, Asia, Canada, and the UK in 2026.

But what exactly is P-Pop Culture? Aujla describes it as more than just an album — it’s a movement redefining Punjabi pop for a global audience. Blending the swagger of hip-hop with the soul of Punjabi music, the sound is unapologetically rooted in culture yet forward-looking in production. Think nostalgic melodies, bass-heavy beats, and lyrics that speak to a new, confident generation of South Asians owning their space in global pop.

Presented by Live Nation Middle East and Team Innovation, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, the concert promises a high-energy spectacle packed with futuristic visuals, immersive sound, and, of course, Aujla’s trademark charisma.

“P-Pop Culture isn’t just an album — it’s a movement,” says Aujla. “It’s about inviting the world to feel the pulse of Punjabi music and celebrate the culture behind it. And there’s no better place to start than Abu Dhabi — the place I now call home.”

James Craven, President of Live Nation Middle East, adds: “Karan Aujla’s influence on modern Punjabi music is undeniable, and his new album has captured the imagination of fans around the world. To have the P-Pop Culture World Tour begin here in Abu Dhabi reflects the region’s growing role as a global stage for music..”

Fans can expect an explosive setlist featuring ‘P Pop Culture’, ‘I Really Do...’, ‘For A Reason’ and more.

The rebranding of the Abu Dhabi leg of the world tour signifies not only a new chapter for Karan Aujla but also an elevated experience for his fans in the UAE, said Mohit Bijlani, Founder, Team Innovation, in a statement.

Tickets to the re-branded gig start at Dh99 on LiveNation.me, PlatinumList.net, and Ticketmaster.ae.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEMusicConcertAbu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

When it first opened its doors in 2005, the Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi instantly redefined luxury in the Middle East. Commissioned by the UAE government and initially managed by Kempinski Hotels, the landmark was conceived not merely as a resort, but as a symbol of the nation’s prosperity and cultural pride. Built at a reported cost of $3 billion, it has since become one of the world’s most iconic hotels.

Abu Dhabi's Emirates Palace marks 20 years in style

2m read
UAE among safest in the world for traffic safety

UAE among safest in the world for traffic safety

2m read
AP Dhillon and Yo Yo Honey Singh

When AP Dhillon jammed with Yo Yo Honey Singh in Dubai

3m read
Indo-Canadian singer, rapper, songwriter AP Dhillon.

AP Dhillon on why Dubai's energy makes him return

4m read