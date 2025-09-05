Dhillon’s Punjabi roots remain at the heart of his artistry. When a journalist asked about his fans back in Pakistan and Punjab, his tone turned serious. “My heart is with the people affected by the floods in Punjab right now,” he said. “So many have lost their homes, their livestock, their livelihoods. There are real heroes on the ground helping. Since we’re already on this side of the world, we’re planning to go to Punjab after Dubai to do our part. Even a small donation from anyone can make a difference.”