The Punjabi pop idol talks about how his hit Brown Munde was made while making dinner
Dubai: Despite having landed in the UAE less than 24 hours earlier and still battling jet lag, AP Dhillon was in high spirits as he addressed the media ahead of his much-anticipated concert at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday, September 7.
The Punjabi-Canadian singer, who has become a global face of South Asian music, described Dubai as a “second home” and promised fans a night of fresh sounds, high-octane energy, and a few surprises.
“Dubai is always different,” Dhillon said, flashing a tired but excited smile. “The audience here is very diverse. You have people from India, Pakistan, and all around the world coming together, and the energy is unmatched. This is my fifth show in Dubai, and I just keep coming back.”
Dhillon first performed in the city during Expo 2020 and has since built a loyal following across the UAE. He credits Dubai audiences with inspiring him to experiment with formats.
“I first tried the center-stage setup here,” he explained. “It was such a hit that it became my favorite way to perform. We even took it back to India after that. This time, we’re bringing a lot of new music—and maybe some unreleased tracks too.”
Asked about his creative process, Dhillon recounted the unlikely birth of his hit track Brown Munde.
“We were cooking dinner when it happened,” he laughed. “He [my collaborator] went into his room, came back with a beat, and I recorded my part in between cooking. We didn’t even realise what we had on our hands. That song became one of the most-streamed tracks in Punjabi music. Sometimes inspiration comes in the strangest places.”
Dhillon’s Punjabi roots remain at the heart of his artistry. When a journalist asked about his fans back in Pakistan and Punjab, his tone turned serious. “My heart is with the people affected by the floods in Punjab right now,” he said. “So many have lost their homes, their livestock, their livelihoods. There are real heroes on the ground helping. Since we’re already on this side of the world, we’re planning to go to Punjab after Dubai to do our part. Even a small donation from anyone can make a difference.”
His larger message to Punjabi youth was one of perseverance. “If you asked me seven years ago in Punjab whether I’d be here today, I would have laughed. But hard work and belief in yourself really can make anything possible.”
Known for blending R&B, hip-hop, and Punjabi lyrics, Dhillon has built his career on breaking boundaries. “We listened to everything growing up—from Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan to Linkin Park, from Jazzy B to Snoop Dogg. It’s all about taking inspiration and giving it your own twist,” he said.
Now, he is pushing even further. “We’ve done synth-pop, hip-hop, Punjabi beats—but now we’re experimenting with rock. I’ve been working on tracks inspired by Linkin Park and Green Day. We even have some country music coming up. It’s not about putting yourself in a box. Some experiments will work, some won’t. That’s part of the process.”
When asked about artificial intelligence and its role in creative industries, Dhillon struck a balanced note. “We shouldn’t be afraid of technology. I am where I am because of it. Before us, independent artists didn’t really exist in India—you had to go through Bollywood or labels. Technology let us bypass that, release music our own way, and inspire a new generation.”
As for AI replacing human creativity, Dhillon was skeptical. “Sure, AI can write a song, but what makes us unique are our flaws, our vulnerabilities. I can’t sing perfectly—and that imperfection is part of my art. Technology can be a great tool, but it can’t replace human emotion.”
Dhillon is also clear about the bigger picture: making Punjabi music a global force. “Our goal has always been to take Punjabi music where Latin music is today. We’re getting closer every day. When we performed at the Juno Awards in Canada, we told them we’d only do it if they added a Punjabi category—and they did. That’s progress.”
He pointed to artists like Karan Aujla, who are performing on global platforms and appearing in shows with global icons like Jimmy Fallon, as signs of momentum. “Everyone is playing their role. I think in the next five years, we’ll see Punjabi artists experimenting with rock, country, pop—just like we’re doing. It’s about pushing culture forward.”
As for what fans can expect this Sunday, Dhillon teased a dynamic setlist. “We already have a long set, so it’s hard to cut songs. But yes, we’ll definitely perform some unreleased music. It always depends on the crowd’s energy, and Dubai always gives us a ten out of ten. That’s why I end up performing longer here.”
When pressed to describe the concert in one word, he paused before smiling: “Unreleased.”
Ultimately, Dhillon said, the biggest joy of performing is the connection with fans. “Seeing people sing my lyrics back to me—that’s the best part. Thousands of people coming together, happy, in one arena—that’s what makes every artist feel alive.”
As he wrapped up, Dhillon was visibly fatigued, his voice a little groggy. But his passion for music, and for his fans in Dubai, shone through. “I’m barely awake right now,” he admitted with a laugh. “But Sunday—you’ll see a different AP.”
Tickets costing Dh195 and above are available on www.livenation.me and on www.coca-cola-arena.com
