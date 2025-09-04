GOLD/FOREX
AP Dhillon lands in Dubai ahead of Coca-Cola Arena concert

Fans can expect to hear his smash hits like 'Brown Munde', 'Insane' and 'Excuses'

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
1 MIN READ
AP Dhillon has landed in Dubai.
Supplied

Dubai: Get ready, fans. The global Punjabi superstar AP Dhillon has landed in Dubai, just in time for his massive show on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at the Coca-Cola Arena. It’s a return to the city that hosted his first-ever 360-degree performance, an event he called one of his 'favourite performances to date.'

The artist is looking to transform the venue into 'Planet AP,' promising a full-on experience that goes beyond a regular concert. Fans can expect to hear his smash hits like 'Brown Munde', 'Insane' and 'Excuses'.

The show, a joint effort between Live Nation Middle East and Team Innovation, marks a big moment for the artist and his fans in the region. AP Dhillon’s has had a banner year, with a sold-out tour in India and even appearances at Paris Fashion Week and the NBA All-Star celebrity game. He’s not just making music anymore, he's building a whole movement.

For those who have yet to experience an AP Dhillon show, this is the one to see. The buzz is that once you're in the arena, with the music and energy all around you, it all just clicks. Don't wait—get your tickets now at LiveNation.me and Coca-Cola-Arena.com before they're gone.

