From Modi’s letter to dual rituals, here’s what we know about the big day
Dubai: After seven years of speculation, confirmed glances, and a whole lot of fan theorising, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are tying the knot on Thursday, February 26, in Udaipur. Here is everything we know about the wedding so far.
Perhaps the most unexpected detail to emerge this week was a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressed to Vijay's parents and dated February 24.
प्रधान मंत्री Prime Minister New Delhi 24 February, 2026
Smt. Madhavi & Shri Goverdhan Rao Deverakonda Ji,
It is a pleasure to be invited to you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika to be held on 26 February 2026. Heartiest congratulations and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion.
It marks the beginning of a new, beautiful chapter in the lives of Vijay and Rashmika. With the spirit of saat vachan, meaning having taken seven steps together, the couple become friends for lifetime.
Neither Vijay nor Rashmika’s new to scripts in their films. But this divine scripted chapter of their real lives, filled with love and affection, will surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen.
May the days, months and years to come be filled with shared dreams and their fulfilment. With thoughtfulness and love, may they share responsibilities, embrace each other’s imperfections, learn from each other’s strengths and journey through life as true partners.
My blessings and best wishes to the couple and the families on this momentous occasion.
Warm regards, Shri Goverdhan Rao Deverakonda
(Narendra Modi)
In it, he congratulated both families and touched on the meaning of the saat vachan, the seven sacred vows central to a traditional Hindu wedding.
He also referenced the couple's film careers, noting that their real-life chapter might outshine their work on screen.
The couple flew into Udaipur on Monday with close family members, and the wedding is being held at ITC Mementos. Pre-wedding events began on Tuesday and have been continuing through the week, with the couple sharing occasional glimpses on their Instagram Stories, though nothing too revealing.
The Sangeet took place on the evening of February 24, with family and close friends in attendance. One moment that has been talked about is Vijay's mother presenting Rashmika with traditional heirloom bangles during the evening, a gesture of welcome into the family.
Wednesday, today, is set aside for the Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies. A team of pandits has already arrived in Udaipur to oversee the rituals. Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actor-filmmaker Rahul Ravindran are among the industry guests who have made their way to the city.
Thursday's wedding will include two separate ceremonies, one following Telugu customs and the other Kodava traditions, reflecting the different cultural backgrounds of the couple. It is a practical and personal way of making sure both families feel represented on the day.
The two first worked together on the 2018 film Geetha Govindam, followed by Dear Comrade in 2019. Fans had been pairing them under the nickname "Virosh" for years before anything was ever confirmed.
When the couple finally went public with both their relationship and their wedding plans, they announced that the celebration would officially be called "The Wedding of Virosh," which was a nod to the fan-given name they have clearly grown fond of.
The ceremonies are expected to take place on Thursday, with family, friends, and a number of colleagues from the film industry in attendance. Beyond that, details have been kept fairly close to the chest, which given the level of public interest, is probably a wise move.
For now, Udaipur is doing what it does best, providing a very beautiful backdrop while two people get on with getting married.
