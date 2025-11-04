Madhuri Dixit’s Toronto live gig sparks backlash: Fans call $200 tickets 'wasted'

Fans outraged over $200 tickets, call event 'misleading' and 'worst' ever
Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit found herself in the eye of a social media storm after her recent live appearance in Toronto. What was promoted as a star-studded concert turned out to be something very different, leaving many attendees frustrated and calling the experience 'misleading.'
The event, titled “Dil Se… Madhuri”, took place on November 2 at Toronto’s Great Canadian Casino Resort. Promotional posts had promised fans an evening filled with Madhuri’s “magic, her moves & her unforgettable charm – ALL in one night,” with posters boldly declaring, “Toronto turns Dhak Dhak.”
However, the reality on the ground sparked disappointment. Several attendees took to social media to slam the organisers for what they said was a talk session masquerading as a concert. Some criticised Madhuri for arriving late, while others labeled the night “the worst” event they had ever attended.
Another attendee gave a blow-by-blow of the evening: “Instead, influencers and random guests (none of whom were advertised) were brought on stage to stall while we waited for Madhuri. During these filler segments, the audience was repeatedly insulted and belittled for expressing understandable frustration. The show began at 7:30 pm. It wasn’t until 10:00 pm that the host finally appeared, only to waste another half hour on a painfully awkward mix of dance routines, inappropriate crowd work (mostly asking women for their numbers), and chaotic onstage moments that required security to intervene. Watching someone endless selfies was not what anyone paid nearly $200 for.”
Amid the wave of criticism, a few fans came to Madhuri’s defense. One wrote, “But she seems to be performing as graciously as always! It may be a production or management coordination related concern.” Another commented, “How long will she dance on the same old songs? She does it on her weekly dance shows already. What was the tour even for?”
