Organisers addressed the fan backlash over event format
After the fiasco at Madhuri Dixit's Toronto event, the organisers set the record straight.
Recently, fans attending Madhuri Dixit’s Dil Se… Madhuri show in Toronto on November 2 voiced frustration that the event, promoted as a concert, felt more like a talk session. Some took to social media calling it 'misleading' — but the organisers are now pushing back.
In an official statement, the organisers of the event, True Sound Live Ltd., addressed the “misleading social media commentary.” They insisted the event had commenced on time and ran exactly as scheduled. “The show opened with a high-energy act featuring exceptional singers from Indian Idol, exactly as planned,” the statement read.
So what about Madhuri Dixit herself? Fans noticed her delayed arrival around 10 PM, sparking further complaints. According to True Sound Live Ltd., the delay was beyond the organisers’ control. The statement clarified:
“The show’s format, as shared with Madhuri Dixit’s management, included a Q&A session at 8:30 PM followed by Madhuri’s 60-minute performance segment. Despite our production team’s readiness and continuous communication throughout the evening, Madhuri Dixit’s own management team misinformed her about the call time, resulting in her late arrival. This delay was completely beyond the control of True Sound Live Ltd.”
The organisers also pointed to backstage factors that contributed to the chaos. “Certain backstage individuals, including Shreya Gupta, were preoccupied with personal video recordings instead of supporting the artist’s timely coordination, which further added to the confusion,” the statement said.
To reassure fans, True Sound Live Ltd. invited the public to watch videos of the performance, showing Madhuri Dixit on stage, performing as planned. “Our company fulfilled every contractual and logistical responsibility — from staging, lighting, and sound to audience management — and maintained the event timeline as planned,” they added.
The organisers concluded by thanking attendees for their patience and understanding while clarifying that the criticism stemmed largely from miscommunication and misinterpretation.
While the Toronto show faced unexpected scrutiny, Madhuri Dixit did take the stage, delivering her much-anticipated performance for her fans, proving that even amid controversy, the Golden Girl of Bollywood remains a commanding presence.
