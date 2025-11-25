Young author Avni Dixit bridges worlds with debut book on privilege and resilience

Growing up in Dubai made Avni more aware of what opportunity looks like, and how it’s distributed. “My life here is safe and comfortable. I have access to good schools and the freedom to explore what I love,” she says. “But in some Indian villages, classrooms are crowded, with no fans or air conditioning. Students share old textbooks and still show up eager to learn. That contrast shaped how I see privilege. It’s not bad to have it, it’s what you do with it that matters.”