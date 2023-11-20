Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, who performed at the opening ceremony of the 54th edition of the International Film Festival Of India (IFFI), was bestowed a special recognition for her contribution to Indian cinema on November 20.
Dixit, who described IFFI as an “emotion”, expressed her happiness at being honoured at such a prestigious platform.
“Thank you for this beautiful award. I have been in the industry for nearly 38 years and I have to work with some lovely filmmakers and lovely co-stars who are like my family. I am fortunate that I got the right opportunity at the right time. Thank you, fans, for all the love,” said Dixit, while accepting the award.
The actress, whose credits include ‘Hum Aapke Hain … Kaun’ and ‘Tehzaab’, is one of Bollywood’s most enduring idols and has thrived in Bollywood for more than three decades.
Dixit also hailed IFFI for celebrating cinema from around the globe. More than 270 films will be screened during this nine-day festival.
“IFFI is an emotion. Earlier, Goa was known for being a great holiday destination, but now people will come to Goa to watch films at IFFI … This is a great platform not just for Pan-India films but also for international films to get a platform. This festival creates a great atmosphere for creativity,” said Dixit.
IFFI 2023 runs from November 20 to 28 and will see thousands of cinephiles gather to watch compelling films around the globe.