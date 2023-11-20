Actor Vicky Kaushal performed the Khukuri dance along with Gorkha soldiers in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, during promotions of war drama ‘Sam Bahadur’.
Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a video and wrote, “The privilege of holding their Khukuri. The pleasure of matching their steps. Proud and blessed to have done the Khukuri dance with the Gorkhas today! Jai Mahakali... Aayo Gorkhali! #SAMbhaadur Releasing 1.12.2023!”
In the video, Vicky can be seen shaking his leg with the Gorkhas while holding their Khukhri.
As soon as the video was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.
Meghna Gulzar wrote, “Truly special!!”
Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles.
In the film, Vicky will be seen portraying the role of India’s war hero, Sam Manekshaw.
Manekshaw’s career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and he lead the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.
The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.