Producer Aditya Chopra handpicked ‘The Railway Men’ to be the first series that Yash Raj Films makes for streaming, revealed director Shiv Rawail.
“We worked on the script and the pre-production process for over two years before Adi even decided to green light the series. He was that particular. His reason was simple — He wanted the same values of YRF to reflect in the ethos of YRF Entertainment — its OTT arm and the projects that it produces, ” Rawail said, adding: “He took two years nurturing and perfecting every beat of the script and paid minute attention to delivering a scale that’s never been achieved on digital.”
Netflix & YRF Entertainment's tentpole series, ‘The Railway Men’ is a heroic tale of how railway employees rose to the occasion as the Bhopal gas tragedy paralysed a city and a nation. The series boasts of a stellar ensemble cast, including R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu and Babil Khan.
Rawail said, “The one thing that I know about my mentor, Aditya Chopra, is that he would never make anything that he doesn’t feel is not compelling enough for audiences to watch. I think this is why YRF has managed to influence pop culture and shape the content choices of people for so many generations.”
Rawail further said, “Adi wanted to recreate the Bhopal of 1984, scaling up the feel and aesthetic of the times. He was willing to wait and better ‘The Railway Men’ constantly till he was confident that we were putting our best foot forward in attempting to deliver clutter-breaking entertainment to audiences.”
Shiv Rawail has been a homegrown YRF talent for over 10 years. He has personally assisted Aditya Chopra and has been groomed and nurtured by his mentor over many projects that Adi has produced.