Following India's hard-fought loss to Australia in the World Cup Final, Shah Rukh Khan shared an emotional note commending the team's determination. The actor urged the men in blue to stay proud expressing gratitude for their memorable moments throughout the tournament.
On Sunday, Australia beat host India by six wickets in the final match in Ahmedabad adding to their World Cup trophies won in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.
Taking to X, SRK wrote: “The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity.”
“It’s a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately it happened today….but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricket…u bring too much cheer to the whole of India. Love and respect. You make us one proud Nation,” added the ‘Chak De’ actor.
After Mohammed Shami took the first wicket and sent David Warner out after scoring just 7 runs, Khan was seen cheering, shouting with pride and pumping his fist in the air. When Jasprit Bumrah stumped the second wicket (Mitchell Marsh), the 'Pathaan' star was seen giving a high-five to daughter Suhana.
Ranveer Singh along with his star wife Deepika Padukone was also present at the stadium. Singh shared an appreciation note for the men in blue, saying "let’s applaud our boys for giving it their all."
Taking to Instagram Stories, Ranveer wrote: “Some highs, some lows. Some good days, some bad days. Some wins, some losses. That's sport. That's life. We are all gutted, but let's applaud our boys for giving it their all.”
The World Cup 2023 match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, was a star studded affair, and saw the presence of Gauri Khan, Prakash Padukone, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhur Bhandarkar, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and more.
Australia won their sixth ODI World Cup title in stunning fashion as Travis Head powered home the team with a fierce century. Chasing 241 to win, the Aussies won with seven overs to spare. India batted first and were bowled out for 240.