GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Disneyland tragedy: Woman in 60s dies on Haunted Mansion ride

Paramedics from Anaheim Fire and Rescue rushed her to a nearby hospital

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
According to officials, the woman became unresponsive immediately after the ride ended
According to officials, the woman became unresponsive immediately after the ride ended
AP

A woman in her 60s tragically died after suffering a heart attack on The Haunted Mansion attraction at Disneyland in Anaheim on Saturday afternoon, according to TMZ.

According to officials, the woman became unresponsive immediately after the ride ended. Disneyland security personnel performed CPR on the spot and called for medical assistance. Paramedics from Anaheim Fire and Rescue rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The Orange County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Disneyland has not released the woman’s identity or any personal details.

About The Haunted Mansion

One of Disneyland’s oldest and most iconic rides, The Haunted Mansion features ghosts, special effects, and spooky music. During the holiday season, it transforms into “Haunted Mansion Holiday”, inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas. The ride reportedly has creepy, spooky music as well as a sudden figure looming during the early seconds of the ride.

Officials respond

Anaheim police and fire officials said there were no signs of a ride malfunction or foul play. The attraction has since resumed operations following standard safety checks. Disneyland emphasized that guest and staff safety is always a top priority.

Safety at Disneyland

While all rides are inspected daily, medical emergencies can occur, especially among guests with underlying health conditions. Investigators are reviewing ride records, surveillance footage, and medical reports to better understand what happened.

Disneyland and authorities will provide updates once the medical review is complete.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Huge crowd gathered to was Dubai fountain re opening in front of Burj Khalifa.

Book an abra ride to see Dubai Fountain up close

3m read
Here's a snapshot of the sprawling mansion, the size of a football field at The Villa in Dubailand

Tour Dubai's massive mansion with shiny Bentley touches

7m read
For the first time ever, water will be part of a Disney castle design. Set on Yas Island, this world-first feature reflects the city’s unique island setting.

Disney hints bold new castle design for Abu Dhabi park

2m read
Tourist dies on 'Frozen Ever after' ride at Disneyland

Tourist dies on 'Frozen Ever after' ride at Disneyland

1m read