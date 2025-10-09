Disneyland tragedy: Woman in 60s dies on Haunted Mansion ride

Paramedics from Anaheim Fire and Rescue rushed her to a nearby hospital
A woman in her 60s tragically died after suffering a heart attack on The Haunted Mansion attraction at Disneyland in Anaheim on Saturday afternoon, according to TMZ.
According to officials, the woman became unresponsive immediately after the ride ended. Disneyland security personnel performed CPR on the spot and called for medical assistance. Paramedics from Anaheim Fire and Rescue rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
The Orange County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Disneyland has not released the woman’s identity or any personal details.
One of Disneyland’s oldest and most iconic rides, The Haunted Mansion features ghosts, special effects, and spooky music. During the holiday season, it transforms into “Haunted Mansion Holiday”, inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas. The ride reportedly has creepy, spooky music as well as a sudden figure looming during the early seconds of the ride.
Anaheim police and fire officials said there were no signs of a ride malfunction or foul play. The attraction has since resumed operations following standard safety checks. Disneyland emphasized that guest and staff safety is always a top priority.
While all rides are inspected daily, medical emergencies can occur, especially among guests with underlying health conditions. Investigators are reviewing ride records, surveillance footage, and medical reports to better understand what happened.
Disneyland and authorities will provide updates once the medical review is complete.
