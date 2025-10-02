GOLD/FOREX
2 passenger jets collide in New York amid government shutdown

Event raises questions about the impact on air traffic control operations

Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
A screengrab showing post-collision scene involving 2 Delta jets on the tarmac at LaGuardia in New York on Thursday. "One of the jets actually lost most of its wing," according to an X post.
Two Delta Air Lines jets were involved in a reported "collision" at New York's LaGuardia Airport, highlighting a rare but serious incident in aviation safety.

This event occurred amidst a government shutdown, raising questions about the impact on air traffic control operations, as controllers are not being paid.

The incident is part of a broader context of recent aviation mishaps, including a Potomac River mid-air collision involving a Bombardier CRJ series aircraft, indicating a concerning trend.

Damage

The reported damage to one jet's wing underscores the potential for significant structural failure during ground operations, a critical area of focus for aviation safety protocols.

LaGuardia, being the second-busiest airport in New York City, amplifies the significance of such incidents due to high traffic volume and complexity.

The preliminary investigation into a similar recent crash involving a Delta Connection flight revealed issues with landing gear, suggesting possible systemic concerns in aircraft maintenance or operation.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.

