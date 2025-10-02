2 passenger jets collide in New York amid government shutdown

Event raises questions about the impact on air traffic control operations
Two Delta Air Lines jets were involved in a reported "collision" at New York's LaGuardia Airport, highlighting a rare but serious incident in aviation safety.
This event occurred amidst a government shutdown, raising questions about the impact on air traffic control operations, as controllers are not being paid.
The incident is part of a broader context of recent aviation mishaps, including a Potomac River mid-air collision involving a Bombardier CRJ series aircraft, indicating a concerning trend.
Damage
The reported damage to one jet's wing underscores the potential for significant structural failure during ground operations, a critical area of focus for aviation safety protocols.
LaGuardia, being the second-busiest airport in New York City, amplifies the significance of such incidents due to high traffic volume and complexity.
The preliminary investigation into a similar recent crash involving a Delta Connection flight revealed issues with landing gear, suggesting possible systemic concerns in aircraft maintenance or operation.
This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.
