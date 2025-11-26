They’re often told things like ‘It’s not that bad,’ ‘Come on, be a man,’ or ‘Boys don’t cry.’ These comments discourage emotional expression and reinforce the idea that showing emotions equals vulnerability and that vulnerability is unsafe. By the teenage years, this habit is deeply internalised. As a result, ‘I’m fine’ often reflects a lifelong pattern of emotional self-silencing, one that can easily be passed on to the next generation if not addressed. We tend to associate emotional strength with not showing emotions, which is not true at all.