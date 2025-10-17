'Can I watch reels?' Gen Z worker's text to manager saying she has nothing to do sparks debate

Some applauded the honesty, others questioned the boundaries
Quick question for managers: What would you do if a team member asked to scroll reels… at work?
And what if that team member is Gen Z — the generation that seems to spark a new workplace debate every week?
That’s exactly what happened to a senior manager, just three months into leading a new team. The unexpected moment came from a new hire, who texted while sitting right next to them. The manager shared the screenshot on Reddit, sparking a discussion online.
“I’ve got nothing to do. Can I watch Reels?” The post quickly sparked discussion online about how younger employees view work culture and downtime.
“My Junior texted me this on wp [WhatsApp] while sitting next to me,” the manager explained. “I've started leading the SOC team 3 months back. Recently Gen Z girl joined my team. She's good at work. I was too busy to guide her tasks, but look at this Gen Z attitude.”
Social media reactions varied, with some applauding the casual honesty and others questioning boundaries: “If the work is done, is it necessary to keep someone under pressure? You can politely say, 'Go chill and come back, then we'll review.' This senior-junior nonsense everywhere... If someone isn't doing the work, that's fine, but it feels like you're forced to keep slaving away,” one user wrote.
The manager responded:
“I'm chill like that. That's why I sent such a message. She's just teasing me. Even if I tell her not to, she'll keep scrolling anyway.”
Others shared similar frustrations with stricter workplaces, recalling how their manager scolded them because the team was on their phones. The manager added context, noting that the employee in question is “one of the most talented workers on the team,” suggesting that her casual request was less about laziness and more about workplace culture and trust.
The exchange has since ignited a larger conversation online about Gen Z attitudes toward productivity, supervision, and digital habits at work, revealing just how differently younger employees approach office norms.
