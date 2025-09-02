GOLD/FOREX
Record Dh161 million Palm Jumeirah villa sale marks Dubai’s priciest deal of 2025

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
ANAS RIFAI

Dubai: A record-breaking villa sale on Palm Jumeirah has cemented Dubai’s position as one of the world’s hottest luxury real estate markets in 2025.

The waterfront Signature Villa changed hands for Dh161 million, making it the most expensive secondary villa sold on the island this year, closed by Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty.

On a price-per-square-foot basis, the transaction reached Dh14,679 — the second-highest rate recorded across Dubai’s property market in 2025.

Inside Dubai’s Dh161 million luxury villa

The 10,900 sq ft residence, developed by 25 Degrees, showcases Dubai’s appetite for ultra-prime real estate. The property features:

  • Six expansive bedroom suites

  • Multiple living and entertainment spaces, including a private cinema

  • A pool deck with direct views of Atlantis The Royal

  • Refined interiors blending contemporary design with bespoke finishes

For buyers in Dubai’s luxury property market, trophy homes like this remain scarce and highly sought after, especially on Palm Jumeirah.

Dubai luxury real estate in 2025

Dubai’s property market has set a string of records this year, led by sales in Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Bay Island, Emirates Hills, and Dubai Hills Estate.

  • A villa on Jumeirah Bay Island remains 2025’s most expensive overall sale.

  • Landmark plots and bespoke homes on Palm Jumeirah continue to attract high-net-worth buyers.

  • Developers like 25 Degrees are scaling up investments, including a Dh365 million land acquisition on Palm Jumeirah to create custom-designed villas with Killa Design.

Analysts highlight several drivers for the surge in Dubai real estate:

  • Influx of high-net-worth individuals relocating to the UAE

  • Strong demand for beachfront and branded residences

  • Limited supply of ultra-prime homes on key islands

Why this matters for Dubai property values

The Dh161 million Palm Jumeirah villa sale adds to Dubai’s reputation as a global luxury real estate hub. Investors and buyers are closely watching whether prime locations like Palm Jumeirah and Jumeirah Bay Island will continue setting new benchmarks through the final quarter of 2025.

With record-breaking transactions piling up, Dubai is reinforcing its position as one of the world’s most dynamic high-end property markets — where luxury villas regularly cross the Dh100 million mark and global demand shows no signs of slowing.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
