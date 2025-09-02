With record-breaking transactions piling up, Dubai is reinforcing its position as one of the world’s most dynamic high-end property markets — where luxury villas regularly cross the Dh100 million mark and global demand shows no signs of slowing.

The Dh161 million Palm Jumeirah villa sale adds to Dubai’s reputation as a global luxury real estate hub. Investors and buyers are closely watching whether prime locations like Palm Jumeirah and Jumeirah Bay Island will continue setting new benchmarks through the final quarter of 2025.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.