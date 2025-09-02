Dubai luxury real estate hits new milestone with Dh14,679 per sq ft Palm Jumeirah villa
Dubai: A record-breaking villa sale on Palm Jumeirah has cemented Dubai’s position as one of the world’s hottest luxury real estate markets in 2025.
The waterfront Signature Villa changed hands for Dh161 million, making it the most expensive secondary villa sold on the island this year, closed by Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty.
On a price-per-square-foot basis, the transaction reached Dh14,679 — the second-highest rate recorded across Dubai’s property market in 2025.
The 10,900 sq ft residence, developed by 25 Degrees, showcases Dubai’s appetite for ultra-prime real estate. The property features:
Six expansive bedroom suites
Multiple living and entertainment spaces, including a private cinema
A pool deck with direct views of Atlantis The Royal
Refined interiors blending contemporary design with bespoke finishes
For buyers in Dubai’s luxury property market, trophy homes like this remain scarce and highly sought after, especially on Palm Jumeirah.
Dubai’s property market has set a string of records this year, led by sales in Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Bay Island, Emirates Hills, and Dubai Hills Estate.
A villa on Jumeirah Bay Island remains 2025’s most expensive overall sale.
Landmark plots and bespoke homes on Palm Jumeirah continue to attract high-net-worth buyers.
Developers like 25 Degrees are scaling up investments, including a Dh365 million land acquisition on Palm Jumeirah to create custom-designed villas with Killa Design.
Analysts highlight several drivers for the surge in Dubai real estate:
Influx of high-net-worth individuals relocating to the UAE
Strong demand for beachfront and branded residences
Limited supply of ultra-prime homes on key islands
The Dh161 million Palm Jumeirah villa sale adds to Dubai’s reputation as a global luxury real estate hub. Investors and buyers are closely watching whether prime locations like Palm Jumeirah and Jumeirah Bay Island will continue setting new benchmarks through the final quarter of 2025.
With record-breaking transactions piling up, Dubai is reinforcing its position as one of the world’s most dynamic high-end property markets — where luxury villas regularly cross the Dh100 million mark and global demand shows no signs of slowing.
